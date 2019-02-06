|
Constance Eileen Gardner
Salem - Constance Eileen Gardner passed away peacefully at home on January 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Connie was born November 5, 1931 to Herbert Henry and Adeline Celestial (Krider) Campbell in Pitcairn, PA. She was the middle of three children. She graduated from Amherst Central High School in 1949. She married her husband, Thomas V. Gardner, Jr. on April 14, 1954. She was the mother of Thomas Lee Gardner and Tiffany Eileen (Gardner) Borden.
Being the wife of an army Colonel meant the family would move many times over the years. Connie made each move effortlessly. Her vast network of friends and her amazing organizational and entertaining skills made moving an adventure. While stationed at Fort Sill, OK the family joined the stables and spent many hours each week learning to care for and ride horses.
After retiring from the Army the family moved "one last time" to Coralville, IA where Tom completed a second career at the College of Dentistry. While living in Iowa they enjoyed boating on the Mississippi River, playing tennis, and socializing. After many cold winters they bought a condo in Bokeelia, FL and became snowbirds. They acquired a small boat and two recumbent bicycles and spent time on the water, the roads, the tennis courts or around the pool. They looked forward to their family joining them in Florida whenever possible.
In recent years, Tom and Connie moved to Salem, OR to be near their granddaughters. They attended many school activities and particularly enjoyed watching their granddaughter's theater and sporting events.
Connie's parents and brothers, Herbert Henry and Earl Mack, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving husband Thomas Vincent Gardner, son Thomas Lee and his wife Jeanette, daughter Tiffany Eileen along with grandchildren: Amy, Tommy, Sammy, Leah and Grace as well as several great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life will be February 11th, 2019 at 10:00 am at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service,605 Commercial Street SE, Salem, Oregon. Interment will follow at Willamette National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 6, 2019