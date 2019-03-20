|
|
Constance Farmer
Salem - Constance Farmer 94+ Went to be with the LORD! Kind, sweet, loving and hard working. Married 45 years to Ray Reynolds. She was very proud of their 6 children. Her joy was that her children were doing well and loved each other. She talked and bragged about them all. Children are Dan, Joyce, Julie, Steven, June and Nancy. They raised the last 5 children on a ranch in Cave Junction, OR. She enjoyed gardening and oil painting. She was custodian at Illinois Valley High School, Cave Junction, OR for 9 years. She had a way with kids and many students called her "mom". She had 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. After Ray died she married Elvin "Jack" Farmer. They were married 20 years in Florence, OR. They enjoyed dancing, friends and some traveling. Constance volunteered a lot for her church, the hospital, garden club, Moose Lodge, and the Elks Lodge and went to Coastal Fitness senior class. Her last 9+ years were spent living with eldest daughter Joyce in Salem. Daughter Nancy also helped care for their mom. She enjoyed her senior fitness class at 24 hour fitness and her Respite group at the senior center Club 50+. Preceded in death by brother Warren, ½ sister Arda, ½ brother Lloyd, brother in law Dale and many more. She is missed deeply. Constance is best described by 1 Corinthians 13: 4-8 . Memorial is March 23rd at 1pm., 1690 Commercial Street SE., Parking off Winter St., Casual dress.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 20, 2019