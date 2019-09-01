|
|
Constance "Connie" Michaels
Dallas - Constance "Connie" Michaels, 84, of Dallas and Salem, Oregon died August 21, 2019. She was born in Los Angeles, California on November 27, 1934 and attended high school in Salem, Oregon. She married her sweetheart who she met while in high school, Darwin "Bud" Michaels; they were married for 67 years. The happy couple lived in Monmouth, Oregon where her husband finished college and then moved to Powers, Oregon, taking up residence for four years before moving to Dallas Oregon where they both worked for the Dallas School District for many years. A natural teacher, Connie worked as an instructional assistant at Lyle Elementary and Morrison Elementary schools; she loved working with children and sharing her joy of learning.
In her early married years she was a homemaker; home canned foods, jams and soups were a specialty. A seamstress with talent, she would sew many pieces over the years. Creative and imaginative, handmade gifts made with love were given during her lifetime.
A long-time and active member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, she served on the altar guild, many committees, made the best soup for church suppers and loved her church family.
Once retired, she and her husband, Bud, traveled and explored parts of Europe, Israel, and The United States. The motto was "Have RV - will travel!"
Most important to her was her family; a devoted mother to her five children, a grandmother to eleven and great grandmother to four she will be missed.
She is survived by her husband, Bud Michaels; younger sister, Carolyn (Jim) Furlong, Redmond, WA; children, Adell (Brian) Shetterly of Bend, Rod (Joseph) Michaels of Salem, Scott (Cindi) Michaels of Independence, Mark (Ande) Michaels of Phoenix, AZ, and Leslynn (Tony) Vandermeer of Corvallis; grandchildren, Bethany (Matt), Gregg (Addison), Christa (Justin), Corey, Casey (Heather), Erica (James), Onycha (Kevin), Keilah, Josiah; great-grandchildren, Quinn, Cy, Calvin and Lily.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to contribute can make donations in honor of Connie to the , Willamette Valley Hospice, or St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
Memorial services will be held at 2pm on September 7, 2019 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Dallas, Oregon. Arrangements with Howell, Edwards Funeral Home of Salem.
"Life happens on the way to what you have planned."
"Love you to the moon and back."
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 1, 2019