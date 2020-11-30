Coong A. Peter Xin
Philadelphia, PA - Coong A. Peter Xin died at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Graveside Service: Thursday, December 3, 9:00 am at Smith Cemetery at Fir Crest Rd. Monmouth, OR 97361.
Our Dad was born May 09, 1952 in Saigon, Vietnam. He was a wonderful father to 2 children and husband of 30 years to AiLien Dam Xin, who preceded him in death.
In 1975, to avoid Communist Society, our parents decided to flee Vietnam and immigrated to Guam where they started their family by having their first born daughter Lienna. Soon after, they flee Guam to pursue freedom and happiness by going to the United States of America. They soon made Monmouth Oregon as their primary residence. In 1980, they had youngest child Paul.
Dad had a passion to be his own entrepreneur. He wanted to own his own restaurant. He started off by working for Chinns Restaurant and then worked for Kwans Cuisine. This was just the beginning for his successful career. His gratitude towards Chinns and Kwans restaurants for the opportunity, he then started his own restaurant Kwang Chau in Monmouth Oregon. He then opened two more Kwang Chau restaurants in South East Salem and Keizer.
Peter and family build a successful restaurant business for more than 20 years. During that time, Peter helped sponsored over 25 family members immigrate to the United States of America whom all passed their Naturalization test and all became grateful proud Americans.
Peter and his wife Ailien decided to move to Philadelphia Pennsylvania in 2000. They wanted to help their sponsored family members to kick start with their careers. Peter, with passion and skills in the trade field, he worked as an independent general contractor. Through the years as a general contractor, with his generosity, he was always willing to help with friends and family.
In 2016, Peter decided it was time to relax and have fun. It was time to retire and enjoy life. He was able to travel back to Vietnam, China, and throughout the United States for vacation to visit his kids and grandkids back in Oregon.
Peter is survived by daughter Lienna Bui, son Paul L. Xin, and 4 grandchildren (Braden Bui, Landen Bui, Liam Xin and Evan Xin). We know Peter is in a better place, but until we are all reunited, he will be very deeply missed.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com
.