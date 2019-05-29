Corel Marie (Hampton) Landry



Salem - Corel Marie Landry passed away peacefully on May 23rd, 2019 at Salem Hospital surrounded by all of her surviving children, sisters, and her husband. She was 71.



She will be remembered for her relentless care and kindness for others, her genuine sense of humor, her excellent cooking, and her intuitive connection with the spiritual realm. Corel was a passionate, creative, resourceful, irreverent, funny, stubborn old soul with an open heart. She was deeply loved by her family and everyone who knew her, and she will be greatly missed.



The youngest of eight children, Corel was born December 12th, 1947 in Gates, Oregon to parents Elizabeth and Warner Hampton. She grew up in Gates with her family who farmed Christmas trees and raised French Alpine goats.



Corel married Paul Landry in 1971, and together they raised a family of 12 children. She was an incredibly loving wife and mother and her family meant absolutely everything to her. She dedicated her life to raising her large family whom she loved so much.



She is survived by her loving husband, Wilfrid Paul Landry and her children: Travis Toepfer, Charlotte Toepfer, Paul Landry, Rose Landry, W. Joe Landry, Susan Horton, Elizabeth Capen, Juliana Landry, Thomas Landry, Jillian Self, and Diane Landry. She is also survived by her siblings: Jeanne, Judy, Hugh, and Herbert.



She is further survived by her nineteen grandchildren: Michaela, Heidi, Taylor, Ryan, Andrea, Dylan, Jean Paul, Joshua, Sophia, Isobel, Adelaide, Violet, Paige, Clio, Cora, Callan, Lillian, Simone and Rowan, and her six great-grandchildren: Xavier, Emiliano, Tommy, Natalie, Charlotte, and Jack.



She is preceded in death by her son Jon Toepfer of Wisconsin, her parents, sister June Whitney, and brothers Louis and Rex Hampton of Oregon.



A public memorial service will be held Wednesday, 5/29 at 2pm at the Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services (605 Commercial St SE) in Salem, followed by a reception.