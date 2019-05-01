Corinne Gill Steiger



Salem - Corinne Gill Steiger, age 96, passed away in Salem, Oregon April 29, 2019 Corinne was born March 11, 1923 in grandmother Olson's house in Woodburn, Oregon to Myrtle Louisa Olson and Wayne Barton Gill. She grew up and went through High School in Woodburn graduating in 1941. Corinne attended Portland Business school and worked as a junior engineer at Swan Island Shipyard during World War II.



She married E.M. "Joe" Steiger who was a golf professional. She worked with him at various golf clubs including Coos Country Club, Eugene Country Club, Manito Country Club in Spokane, Washington, Black Mountain Country Club in Henderson Nevada and Springown and Las Positas in Livermore, California.



She learned to play golf on the Woodburn sand greens while growing up and was the only girl on the golf team in high school. She set the course record for women. She also played with Patty Berg in Las Vegas.



She worked for the Las Vegas Convention Service Company and as an apartment manager trainer for Systech Company in California. Along with her parents she had a love of antiques and collectibles. She moved back to Salem in 1978 and worked at an antique shop. She was known in Salem as the lady with the VISA earrings. Corinne traveled with her daughter Pam who taught arts and crafts on cruise ships to Mexico, Hawaii, the Caribbean, and Alaska.



Corinne loved to cook and poured over recipe books. She was an avid reader, often reading a book a day and completing several crossword puzzles. She loved fishing, sports, people and life. She was able to successfully live in her own home until just prior to 96th birthday.



Her lineage includes Edward Doty who came across on the Mayflower and numerous descendants in the Revolutionary War as well as being half Swedish and Norwegian.



Her brother Wayne Barton Gill, Jr. Was MIA/ POW in the Korean War. There was ongoing hope that his remains could be discovered and returned. An OPB interview last summer connected her with Barton cousins in the area.



Corinne is survived by her two children, daughter Pam Brekas from Gardnerville, Nevada and son John Steiger from Livermore, California. Grandchildren include Mary Corinne Steiger, Anna Steiger, Philip Steiger, Ben Steiger and her two great grandchildren Madison Louise Steiger and Rex Hunter Steiger. She also counted Gil Ward as an "almost son."



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Willamette Valley Hospice, 1015 3rd St NW, Salem, Oregon 97304. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.