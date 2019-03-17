|
Cornelia Gailey Fairlee
Silverton - Mrs. Cornelia Gailey (Langdon) Fairlee, well known as Gailey, was born on March 29, 1937 in Portland, Oregon, to the late Olga Langdon and the late Charles (Bud) Langdon. Gailey passed away at age 81 on February 24, 2019 in Silverton, Oregon. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1955 and worked as a Data Processor for Oregon Total Information Systems in Eugene until retiring in 1991. Gailey was the loving wife of the late William (Bill) Fairlee. They lived in the Eugene area until after Bill's passing, when she moved to Silverton to be closer to her daughter, Marie and family.
Gailey is survived by her daughter, Marie Coxen (Randy); stepson, Jeff Fairlee and Les Taylor (Kelly), the son that came to dinner 41 years ago and never left. She is also survived by her brother, John Langdon (Judy); sister, Mary Ann Keenan (Lyle) and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed greatly by her family, church community, and friends along the way.
Gailey's hobbies included quilting and gardening. She also enjoyed the art of canning and was well known for her delicious family dinners. Gailey regularly attended Silver Creek Fellowship Church where she enjoyed serving others and grew in her relationship with the Lord. She especially enjoyed her small group bible study.
Friends and family members are welcome to attend the celebration of life service on Saturday, March 30th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Silver Creek Fellowship, 822 Industry Way NE, Silverton, Oregon, 97381. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Silver Creek Fellowship. Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019