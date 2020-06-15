Cynthia Rae Foster Hathaway
Cynthia Rae Foster Hathaway

Sunrise: 12/11/59 Sunset: 06/12/20

Cyndi passed away peacefully at home.

Preceded in death by Father: Robert D Foster

Survived by Mother: Geri Hallisy Son: Jerald Jarvis

Sister's: Christina Jarvis, Cheyanne Foster, Suzanne Floris (Rusty), and Cyrena Burke

Brother's: Anthony (Tony) Mills (Diane) and DJ Foster (Tracy) as well as, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins

Until we meet again! Psalm 37:29

Private interment arrangements made by City View Mortuary




Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
