Cynthia Rae Foster Hathaway
Sunrise: 12/11/59 Sunset: 06/12/20
Cyndi passed away peacefully at home.
Preceded in death by Father: Robert D Foster
Survived by Mother: Geri Hallisy Son: Jerald Jarvis
Sister's: Christina Jarvis, Cheyanne Foster, Suzanne Floris (Rusty), and Cyrena Burke
Brother's: Anthony (Tony) Mills (Diane) and DJ Foster (Tracy) as well as, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins
Until we meet again! Psalm 37:29
Private interment arrangements made by City View Mortuary
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.