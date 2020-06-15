Or Copy this URL to Share

Cynthia Rae Foster Hathaway



Sunrise: 12/11/59 Sunset: 06/12/20



Cyndi passed away peacefully at home.



Preceded in death by Father: Robert D Foster



Survived by Mother: Geri Hallisy Son: Jerald Jarvis



Sister's: Christina Jarvis, Cheyanne Foster, Suzanne Floris (Rusty), and Cyrena Burke



Brother's: Anthony (Tony) Mills (Diane) and DJ Foster (Tracy) as well as, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins



Until we meet again! Psalm 37:29



Private interment arrangements made by City View Mortuary









