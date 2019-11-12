|
Cynthia "Cyndie" Stockburger
Stayton - Cyndie Stockburger, 66, passed away on November 1, 2019 in Stayton, Oregon. Cyndie was born on February 27, 1953 in Delano, California to Everett and Jean (Booth) Monninger. After being raised in the Puget Sound area, she came to Oregon and attended Stayton High School, graduating in 1971. It was during her time in high school that she met her future husband, Robert "Bob" Stockburger. Shortly after graduation, she married Bob on May 7, 1971. They spent 48 wonderful years together and had two children, Aaron and Denise.
Cyndie worked as a real estate agent, a commercial teller, and as a bookkeeper for their business. She was a wonderful homemaker, and her family will always remember her delicious home cooked meals.
Cyndie and Bob enjoyed riding ATV's, camping and collecting muscle cars. Cyndie's 67' Chevelle was her pride and joy.
Cyndie was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Diana. She is survived by her beloved husband, Bob Stockburger; children, Aaron Stockburger (wife, Traci) and Denise Stockburger (husband, Chad); grandchildren, Stephanie and Courtney Stockburger; siblings, Kathleen Kilmartin, Laurie Anundi and Pat Monninger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Cyndie's life will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions can be made in Cyndie's honor to the .
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 20, 2019