Cynthia Sue Berry



Salem - Cynthia Sue Berry was born April 3, 1950 in Salem, Oregon to Dean and Josephine Hagedorn. She attended McKinley Elementary, Leslie Middle School and South Salem High School graduating in 1968. After attended Merrit Davis Business College in Salem she started working at the Salem Hospital in 1970, as a storeroom clerk. She worked her way up to one of the main Pharmacy Purchaser and retired in 2007, after 37 years of dedicated service.



Cindy met Gordon Berry in 1970 through a mutual friend, Kevin Green. They married on March 11, 1972 and had two children, Tracy and Michael. Cindy was an avid reader and spent countless hours working on her yard. Her true love came from her two children, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Nothing brought Cindy more joy than being around family. It didn't matter if they were together at a lake, in a classroom or on a field trip, or even just together at Cindy's dream house catching frogs, playing pool or kings in the corner. They could always count on her. She would be at every sporting event. In noisy gyms or wet bleachers. She was always there to cheer them on!



Cindy is survived by her husband, Gordon Berry; daughter, Tracy Cepeda; son, Michael Berry; sister, Anne Morgan; brother, Brad (Sara) Hagedorn; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary