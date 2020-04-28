|
|
Cynthia Wallmark
Keizer - Cynthia Wallmark died from natural causes in Keizer, Oregon, on April 19, 2020. Cindy McMann was born in Stratford, New Hampshire, in 1935. She grew up on a small family farm and attended the University of New Hampshire before marrying Vincent Tavaglione and moving to Oregon. There, she spent her career working for the Trust Department at US Bank. Cindy started as a stenographer working her way up to Trust Officer in Portland. At the time of her retirement in 1990 she was an Associate Vice President at the Ladd and Bush Branch in Salem. She married her second husband, Herman "Bud" Wallmark, in 1964. Cindy and Bud lived together in Portland raising her son, Scott, and four step-children until they moved to Salem. While living in Salem, Cindy was active in the Keizer Elks where she and Bud especially enjoyed RVing with Camper Cub friends. On retirement, she and Bud travelled the country in their Bounder RV, visiting all four corners of the 48 states. They spent the last several years of their lives at Willamette Lutheran Retirement Community in Keizer where she continued to reside after his death in 2017. In addition to RVing, Cindy loved music, reading mysteries, and family. She is survived by her son (Scott Tavaglione) in Indiana, four stepchildren (Lynnette Houghton, Cathie Glennon, Mike Wallmark, and Gary Wallmark) in Oregon, eight grandchildren (including Aaron Tavaglione in Washington), and fifteen great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date when attendees can safely gather.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020