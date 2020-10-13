D. Joyce "Peggy" Holloway



Salem - D. Joyce Holloway passed away on October7,2020 in Salem. Mrs. Holloway was born in Payette, Idaho on July 21, 1926. She was 94 years old.



Peggy, as she was called by her family and friends, graduated from high school in Ontario, Oregon where she grew up on a ranch. Her parents were Robert F. and Gertrude O. White. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Joseph White.



She previously lived and worked in Coquille, Oregon and was office manager for two different insurance agencies. She also worked for the Coos County Road Department where she kept track of all the materials used by the department. She retired from Coos County after 15 years of employment.



On July 20, 1991 Peggy married Elbert M. Holloway and subsequently moved to Salem, Oregon.



Peggy was an excellent cook and baker. She also had a huge sewing addiction. She made clothes for family and friends and, of course, for herself.



Peggy is survived by her husband Elbert M.; a son Tim Griffin, (Steff), stepson Mark Holloway (Laura), of Beaverton and stepdaughter Sherry Barchus of Kent, Washington. She is also survived by four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Interment will be held at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille. There will be no funeral services. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









