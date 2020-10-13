1/
D. Joyce "Peggy" Holloway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share D.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
D. Joyce "Peggy" Holloway

Salem - D. Joyce Holloway passed away on October7,2020 in Salem. Mrs. Holloway was born in Payette, Idaho on July 21, 1926. She was 94 years old.

Peggy, as she was called by her family and friends, graduated from high school in Ontario, Oregon where she grew up on a ranch. Her parents were Robert F. and Gertrude O. White. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Joseph White.

She previously lived and worked in Coquille, Oregon and was office manager for two different insurance agencies. She also worked for the Coos County Road Department where she kept track of all the materials used by the department. She retired from Coos County after 15 years of employment.

On July 20, 1991 Peggy married Elbert M. Holloway and subsequently moved to Salem, Oregon.

Peggy was an excellent cook and baker. She also had a huge sewing addiction. She made clothes for family and friends and, of course, for herself.

Peggy is survived by her husband Elbert M.; a son Tim Griffin, (Steff), stepson Mark Holloway (Laura), of Beaverton and stepdaughter Sherry Barchus of Kent, Washington. She is also survived by four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Interment will be held at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille. There will be no funeral services. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved