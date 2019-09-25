|
Dale A. Addie
Dale A. Addie (AKA-DA) - Son, brother, friend and warrior. Born July 19th 1944 he was the first of two children born to Alden and Eunice Addie. He is survived by his sister Carol Addie. A life long resident of Salem he attended Richmond grade school and Leslie junior high. He excelled in wrestling at South Salem High, graduating in June 1962. He attended OCE until the Army decided they needed the grouchy little "expletive", drafting him in January 1967. He was subsequently trained as a combat medic and served in that capacity, arriving in Vietnam in early February 1968. He was assigned to the 9th Infantry Division in the Mekong Delta where he was wounded on July 16th and consequently spent his 24th birthday in the Army 3rd Field Hospital in Saigon. He recovered from his wound and returned to the Delta where he continued to "patch up" (administer medical aid) to both soldiers and civilians alike during combat operations. During his tour of duty he was awarded two Bronze Stars with V devices (for valor), the Purple Heart, Army Air Medal (for "chopper" flights into combat) in addition to many other commendations. DA was discharged in January 1969 and returned to Salem. He graduated from OCE in 1972 and worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a customer service clerk for 35 years before retiring. (Many of his friends however aren't convinced customer service was his "strong suit"). After retiring he spent his leisure time activities (which he scheduled around his nap time) with his high school buddies as well his many friends in Pubs in Salem and the surrounding area. He enjoyed gambling and went to Reno and local casinos. He was well versed in sports, the Yankees, Cowboys, and Oregon State were his teams. Even though he could be a grouchy little "expletive," more importantly, he was also a very generous and caring person. RIP-DA. A service will be held with full military honors at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland on October 2nd at 12:30 pm. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the s Project.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 25, 2019