Services
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Willamette National Cemetery
11800 SE Scott Blvd.
Happy Valley, OR
Resources
Dale Arthur Nason


1943 - 2019
Dale Arthur Nason Obituary
Dale Arthur Nason

Salem -

September 23, 1943 -

June 17, 2019

Dale was born to Kenneth and Catherine (Brown) Nason on September 23, 1943 in Ohio, the third of seven children. After graduating from high school in Ohio, he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving from May 1961 to May 1965. He then worked for the U.S. Post Office at night while attending college, eventually earning his MBA from San Francisco State University. He re-joined the U.S. Air Force in January 1969, serving Active Duty in Korea. After being discharged, he served in the military again as a civilian. He then went to work for the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, first in Maryland, and then in Oregon, where he retired in 1988. He then worked in Washington County in Hillsboro for eight years, and held other jobs, six years Dimera, a heart research company, and eight years at U.S. Attachments, in Kelso, Washington. He volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for five years, as a spokesman for children navigating the court system. As his health began to fail, he retired to enjoy home, family and friends. He loved his animals, especially his dogs.

Dale married the love of his life, Kathleen (Katie) Smith in March 1999. He is survived by his loving wife, Katie, brothers David (Kathy), Stanley and Aaron (Becky), and his sister Patricia Pritchard. His parents and brothers Ken and Daniel preceded him in death.

Services will be held at 2:00 pm on August 16th at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Scott Blvd., Happy Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any animal shelter. Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is assisting with arrangements.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 14, 2019
