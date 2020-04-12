|
|
Dale E. Runner
Salem - Dale Runner, 64; survived by sister, Debra L. Gerber; brother, John Runner II; cousin, Mae Hampton; numerous nieces and nephews.
Dale enjoyed helping people, working on cars, fishing, watching movies and wrestling. He used to say: "One Day at a Time," "I couldn't say" and "No one knows how bad I feel." He worked at Norpac #7 for 20 years and was fired by letter after the season ended. His cancer battle ended March 26, 2020. Dale took his final breath at Salem Hospital with his sister at his side. He will be laid to rest at City View Cemetery. Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 12, 2020