|
|
Dale Francis Kloucek
MT. ANGEL - Aug. 13, 1930 - April 20, 2019
Dale was born in Dante, SD to Felix Alexander Kloucek and Violet Magdalene (Barta) Kloucek on the farm his grandfather, Frank Kloucek, homesteaded in 1882.
Dale graduated from Avon High School in 1948. In 1951, he enlisted in the Air Force and spent the majority of his time in Bangor, Maine. He reached the rank of Staff Sergeant before leaving in 1955. He always said the Air Force is where he got his best education.
After the Air Force he returned to South Dakota, bought a truck and moved his parents and two brothers to Corvallis, Oregon. He worked for Corvallis Sand and Gravel. He met his wife, Arlene Margaret Duda, at a dance at the Aumsville Pavilion. They were married on Nov. 24, 1956 at St. Mary's in Mt. Angel. They were married for 60 years before Arlene's passing in 2017. They lived in Salem and Corvallis, before settling in Stayton in 1962 where their fourth child was born. In 2006, they moved to Mt. Angel.
Dale bought his first log truck in 1960. In 1968, he and Ed Wallace started K & W Inc. a logging business. He bought out Ed in 1971. He sold Kloucek Trucking and K&W Inc. in 1997.
In 2002, Arlene had a stroke and Dale spent the next 14 years making sure her needs were met. Dale moved to the Mt. Angel Towers two years ago after Arlene's death.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife Arlene, his sister Ione Brandt, brother Lane and grandson Craig Timmerman. He is survived by his sons Loren, John (Julie) of Beaverton, Dan (Sally) of Lake Oswego, daughter Janet Timmerman of Tigard, grandchildren David, Thomas, Joseph, Daniel, Mitchell Timmerman, and Sarah (Keith) Kloucek-Hummel, sister Neva Raysby of Springfield SD, brother Royd (Sharon) of Albany and niece Linda Brandt of Yuma AZ.
The family wishes to express appreciation for the care Dale received from Hopewell House in the final days of his life.
A rosary will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday May 11th, 2019 at St. Mary's Church in Mt. Angel. A funeral Mass will follow at St. Mary's Church at 11:00 am on May 11th 2019. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel Mt. Angel.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019