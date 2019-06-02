Dale K. Shepardson



Salem - How do you sum up the life of a complex and interesting individual in 500 words or less? Dale was one of a kind. Even with a Thesaurus it would be difficult to describe this multifaceted man. He was a theatrical soul with an appetite for life and all the wonders and curiosities it held. Dale made his debut onto life's stage May 27, 1944, but this was to be the first of many grand entrances. Childhood was a long time ago and the man most of us knew and loved, lived in Salem, Oregon with his loving muse, playmate, and wife of 44 years Lynda. The two of them were well known as decorators and lovers of all things beautiful. It was that theatrical streak that propelled Dale into a second career in retail after retiring from the State of Oregon and hanging up his spectacular collection of silk ties.



Dale had a marvelous speaking voice which he used to his advantage. As a passionate man who was never afraid to offer an opinion or stand up for a person or a cause, his voice took on operatic qualities holding his audience in their seats. If he was your friend, he was your friend for life. If he was your advocate, woe to your enemies. If he thought your politics stunk, better hold your nose. If he greeted you with his trademark salutation, "And a gracious good morning, to you," he meant it.



Christmas held a special place in Dale's heart. Retailers were grateful for the skills he brought when it was time to deck their halls as were his many friends and clients. He and Linda decked their own halls with equal twinkle, tinsel and taste. Their home was a showcase of Christmas spirit with no less than six glorious trees surrounded by his extensive collection of Santas. No room went untouched. And anyone who visited during the Season, left with a bit of sparkle in their hearts.



Every life has those milestones that mark change and growth. For Dale, finding Lynda marked the beginning of a long and loving partnership where each was the other's best friend and confidant. Later, the birth of his son Ryan added another jewel to the crown. Life would change forever. It would be bigger and brighter. And when Nick joined the family, his heart expanded once more, and his crown added another gem. Yes, Dale loved crowns and for good reason.



Peter Pan once said, "Little boys should never be sent to bed. They always wake up a day older" Dale made the decision not to wake another day older and left this world April 25, 2019. He might have been a bit surprised to find himself covered with fairy dust and following the second star to the right, but he would have embraced this last great adventure with the same enthusiasm he embraced his time with us.



At Dale's request, there will be no service and in lieu of flowers, it would please Dale if you donated to the Salvation Army or the Boys and Girls Club, two organizations close to his heart. His family wishes to express their gratitude to the team members at Keizer Oncology for their support and care during Dale's treatment. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary