Dale Patrick Kelley, age 68, passed away peacefully at Milwaukie Providence Hospital on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 in Milwaukie, Oregon. Dale was visited by many family members during his stay at the hospital and was surrounded by loved ones when he passed. Dale was born June 22, 1950 in Portland, Oregon to Evelyn Jane Kelley (Sofich) & James Wesley Kelley. He was a 1969 graduate of David Douglas High School in Portland and spent some time attending classes at Portland State University before transitioning into full time work at local cannery where his mother & siblings worked. He enjoyed fishing and spent many years working as a fishing guide along the Clackamas River. In August of 2011, Dale retired from the City of Milwaukie where he was a street sweeper. Throughout his career he worked for the cities of Portland and Tigard. He was well known around the city for his hard work and years of service. Dale was a remarkable pool player. He spent much time shooting pool & socializing with friends at the Wichita Bar & Grill in Oregon City. In his retirement, Dale spent much time fishing on his boat and drifting down the Clackamas River. He became an avid painter, using acrylic paints to create beautiful art work that displayed mountains, trees, rivers and beautiful skies. His family believes he painted the nature that surrounded him all those times he was fishing on the beautiful rivers of Oregon and Washington. Dale is survived by his children, Stephanie McCain, Jennifer Harlan, Tessa Kelley-Richards and Meghan Kelley and grandchildren, Jacob Hansen, Alexander Coleman, Evelyn Kelley-Richards, Elias Carlson, step-grandchildren, Rylee & Mitchell McCain and Austin Harlan; siblings, James W. of Beavercreek, Gerald P. of Milwaukie, Toni J. Haines of La Pine, Sandra L. Kelley of Portland, Jacqueline Gjerman of Hillsboro, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Dale was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn J. Sofich, his step-mother, Catherine Kelley and his father, James W. Kelley. A Celebration of Life will be held for Dale at his niece, Christie's property, 14859 S. Springwater Rd. Oregon City, OR 97045 on Saturday June 22nd, 2019 at 2 pm. Special thank you to Unger Funeral Chapel of Silverton for their services. Please feel free to sign the guest book or share memories of Dale.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 2, 2019