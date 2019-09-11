|
Dale William Quest
Salem - Dale went to be with Jesus after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's on September 4th. He was born in Hardin, Montana on July 5th, 1934, along with his twin brother Donald, to Audrey (Schissler) and Loren Quest. He grew up in Montana living in Hardin, and Dean as well as "the mines" above Dean.
Dale joined the Navy at the age of 17 and served proudly for eight years. He was part of Operation Castle, which were atomic bomb testing in the South Pacific. Dale was proud of the ships he served on - USS Curtiss, USS Franklin D Roosevelt, USS Boxer, and USS Ticonderoga.
After the Navy Dale settled in Salem and married Jessie and adopted her daughter, Tina. He raised her after Jessie passed away. Later, Dale married Barbara and had two children. Sara (Brent) Matthews and James "Jim" Quest.
Dale loved the mountains and beautiful scenery. Family camping trips took place several times each summer. He was faithful to Jesus and his family.
Dale was preceded in death by his father Loren; mom Audrey; wife Jessie; brothers Loren "Lonnie", and Donald; infant/child siblings Judy, James and Carol; and many beloved pets.
Dale is survived by wife Barbara, and his Children; younger brother Lawrence "Larry" Quest; Numerous Nieces and Nephews; Dog Sitka - who he remembered to the end.
Contributions can be made to any organization that supports causes near and dear to Dale's heart. Charities that support Veterans, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Family Building Blocks, and Alzheimer's research.
A graveside service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 9:30am. A memorial service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1770 Baxter Rd SE Salem, OR 97306, on Friday, September 13th at 10:00am. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 11, 2019