Dana Laree (Sturgeon) Wood



Salem - 7/2/65 - 2/28/19



In the wee hours of the morning of February 28 Dana quietly passed. As sad as this is to so many of us, we know she is free - no more struggles, no more pain. Dana was diagnosed with liver disease several years ago. At the young age of 53 she could no longer hold back the final progression of non-alcoholic cirrhosis (NASH).



Dana was born to Larry & Shirley (Rounsaville) Sturgeon on July 2, 1965 in Lebanon, Oregon. She joined her two older siblings James Moore & Paula Moore. She was quickly dubbed "tink" by her Daddy. Later she was known as "Kaky" by her family and friends.



Dana attended Green Acres School and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1983. She continued to maintain friendships with most of her childhood friends.



Her son Lane was born March 13, 2002. Lane was the child she had long prayed for and the center of her world.



She had lived in Stayton for 25 years. She worked at Catherine's Ladies Apparel for quite some time. Recently she had worked with Mark Griner as a pet-sitter, which she considered to be her 2nd highest calling. She truly loved those pets (as well as their owners!).



Dana and her Mama were baptized in Tacoma, Washington when Dana was 18. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses (Stayton, OR).



Survivors include: her 16 year old son, Lane; sister, Paula (Nico) Rodriguez (Boise, ID); nieces Jennifer Jensen (Salem) and Natazja Rain-Marie Huskey (Boise, ID), "adopted" brother David Parrish and several uncles. aunts, cousins. Also included are too many friends to name.



She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Sturgeon (1984), her mother Shirley Crouch (2008), and her brother Jimmy Moore (2004). She was also preceded in death by her grandparents William and Clara Marie Rounsaville and Arnold and Marion Sturgeon.



All are welcome to attend the Graveside Service at the IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon, Oregon (37295 Cemetery Rd.) at 11:00am on Friday, March 22. After the service a "Celebration of Life" get-together is planned at The Morning Star Grange (38794 Morningstar Rd NE Albany, OR). Those planning to attend are invited to bring flowers, food for the potluck meal, or anything they desire to honor Dana's life. Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary