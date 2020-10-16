1/1
Danette Margret Salisbury
Danette Margret Salisbury

(1959-2020) Danette was born in Great Falls, MT and moved to Oregon at a very young age. She grew up in the Keizer, OR area where she excelled as a member of the McNary high school gymnastics and drill teams.

After high school she remained active by participating in competitive racquetball. She loved the outdoors and spent time golfing, fishing, and visiting the beach.

Always looking out for the needs of others, she became a reserve deputy sheriff and worked in the intake center of the Marion County Sheriff's office in Oregon. She then became a 911 emergency dispatcher where she worked for many happy years.

In 1995 she married Steve. Her lifelong love of animals led them to buy a small farm where she had a horse, sheep, goats, and a pot-bellied pig. During this time, she joined the Delta Society. She and her therapy dog, Holly, visited nursing homes bringing cheer to the residents.

Upon Steve's retirement they decided a change of scenery was in order. They moved to Florida, bought a sailboat, and had a lot of fun snorkeling, scuba diving, and cruising around the Bahamas.

Called back to Oregon due to illness in the family, they spent several years caring for her in laws.

In 2011, she begrudgingly followed her husband to Arizona. She spent her days quilting and knitting, solving puzzles and playing games. She joined the Western Welcome Club of Arizona where she enjoyed raising funds for various groups.

Danette loved making trips back to Oregon to spend time with her grandsons. A long-time sufferer of MS, she received a highly-trained service dog that allowed her to continue travelling in comfort.

After a brief illness this summer, she passed away. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Holoboff, and is survived by her husband, Steve Salisbury, daughters Angela Christensen, Velvet Olsen, and Ashlin Whitaker, as well as her brothers Steve Banich, Pascha Holoboff, and her step-father Sydney Holoboff. Her nine grandchildren and her many friends and family will miss her dearly, as will her service dog Reagan.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

The Joys of Living Assistance Dogs: https://www.joydogs.org/support-us.php

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
