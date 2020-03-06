|
Daniel (Danny) Craig Cloudy
Daniel (Danny) Craig Cloudy passed away unexpectedly at home on February 5, 2020. He was born in Ketchikan, Alaska on January 6, 1965 to MaryJane and Jerry Cloudy. He is survived by his wife, Brandi, son Tim, daughters Tiffany, Amber, Misty Jacks (Bo) and Saige, as well as 10 grandchildren, including Scarlett and Hazel of the family home. In addition to his children and grandchildren he leaves behind his mother, MaryJane Walton, sisters Vickie Lash, Linda (Jim) Smith and brothers David Cloudy (Susan), Mike Cloudy (Ginger), Kevin Cloudy (Lynn), Brian Cloudy (Julie) and Jeff Cloudy (Susie), three nieces, 6 nephews, 7 great nieces and 5 great nephews, all who loved him dearly and will miss him.
Danny loved to work on cars and was a transmission technician at TNT Motorsports in McMinnville. He also had a 1977 Corvette that he was in the process of restoring, as well as a 1973 Chevrolet pickup that he was working on with his brother Jeff.
As much as Danny loved working on his vehicles, he loved spending time with his grandchildren even more. His wife, Brandi, cares for their granddaughters Scarlett and Hazel while their mom, Misty, is at work. He and Brandi have treasured all the time they have been able to spend with them.
There will be a memorial on Sunday, March 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at TNT Motorsports at 2720 NE Bunn Road, McMinnville, OR to celebrate Danny. Friends and family are welcome to attend.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020