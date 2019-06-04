|
Daniel Halter of Gervais, OR was born on 9/13/1952 in Silverton, Oregon to Alfred and Emma Halter. Dan attended St. Luke's Catholic School and JFK High School. He went on to attended Barber College and loved cutting hair over the years for family and friends. Dan enjoyed hunting in Eastern Oregon, fishing, taking trips to the Oregon Coast, and tropical vacations with his wife. Dan worked at MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility until 2010 when he retired. Dan passed away peacefully on 6/1/2019 surrounded by family. Dan is survived by his wife Kim Halter, daughter Carrie and Jim Brassel, son Ryan and Stephanie Halter; grandchildren, Julia and Lauren Brassel, Khoan and Tanner Halter; Brothers, Jim, Ed, Dennis, and David Halter; Sisters, Debbie Rosera, Becky Halter, Judy Halter, and Angela Gonzales. The service will be at Simon Cornwell Colonial Chapel in Woodburn, Oregon on June 6th at 11:00 a.m.
Published in StatesmanJournal from June 4 to June 6, 2019