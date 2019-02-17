|
|
Daniel Hogan
- - Daniel Hogan M.D. (1933-2019), born and raised in Butte Montana, died from the complications of Parkinson's. He leaves behind his beloved wife, MaryEllen, his daughters, Margo - with husband Rich Holzli - and Cindy, Kristof, the cat who watched over him, and siblings and siblings-in-law, George and Diane Hogan and Judy and Wade Pugh, Eleanor Hogan, Edith and Jim Rowsey, numerous nieces and nephews (of whom he is very proud) and many friends. Predeceasing him were his parents, John and Julia Hogan, siblings and spouses, Margaret and Pat McGee, Eugene Hogan, and Betty Hassig. His brother John passed away shortly after he did.
He loved animals and they returned the affection. You would not be surprised to see a feral cat join him on a walk or a blue jay tail him. Watching animals in their habitat was his favored pastime, especially the wolves of Montana. To those who would persecute animals, he quoted Gandhi, "The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated."
Proud of his heritage, he loved telling stories of Butte. He attended Butte Central High, Carrol College and St Louis University Medical School. He spent the last thirty years of his career working at The Doctor's Clinic.
Dan had an adventurous soul and loved to travel. He served as an Air Force flight surgeon and a State Department doctor to the American Embassy in Djakarta, Indonesia. Dan and MaryEllen visited Asia, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Australia and enjoyed meeting new people and exploring their cultures.
He was courageous enough to stop a donnybrook, visit leper colonies, resist corruption and risk a civil war curfew to get a feverish child's blood tested.
Dan loved medicine and found that really listening to his patients was a key to their cure. He always tried to say thank you for a job well done and hoped his colleagues and co-workers understood how much he appreciated their dedication, comradery and good humor.
He and his family would like to thank the people who helped him in his last years, particularly Dr. Hoang and Cheryl, and the office folks. A special thank you to Margaret S, Edith Y, Julie B, Bernadette, Sheila, Mark M., Marilyn M., Sean and all his caregivers.
Please consider giving to charities such as Turtle Ridge Wildlife Center, World Wildlife Fund, Defenders of Wildlife, Willamette Humane Society, Salem Friends of Felines, and Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center (at Yellowstone).
A celebration of life may be announced later.
Kindly take a moment to think of a good memory of Daniel and raise a toast in his name.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 17, 2019