|
|
Daniel Joseph Christiansen
Salem - Daniel Joseph Christiansen was born July 6, 1955 to Roy and Shirley Christiansen in Salem, Oregon. Daniel was the oldest of five siblings - Kevin, Teresa, James, Marie, and Jane. His grandparents were Art and Helen Christiansen, and Jack and Henrietta Taggart. He spent a great deal of time with his grandparents in his youth and throughout their lives.
Daniel was a multifaceted gentleman. He loved Sherlock Holmes, baseball, and history. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Crop Science with high scholarship from Oregon State University. Then, he graduated from Portland State University with a degree in Accounting. He earned his Certified Public Accountant license which he diligently kept up throughout his business career. He enjoyed mental puzzles, ran marathons, and continually improved himself throughout his life. His love of language and literature allowed him to communicate in a unique, concise, and witty fashion. Daniel could clearly define and achieve his goals.
On June 5, 1982, Daniel accomplished one of his largest life goals and married Jennifer Mary Lulay in Portland, Oregon. In April of 1986 their first child, Carol Anne Christiansen, was born. He greeted Carol into the world with dozens of roses; becoming a father was another one of his life goals. In March 1990, Marc James Christiansen, their second child was born.
Daniel, Jennifer, Carol, and Marc enjoyed a full family life together going on vacations and spending the holidays with their extended families. Daniel was dedicated to his family and to his profession as a Vice President / Chief Financial Officer in the manufacturing industry. Both in his family life and his professional life, Daniel had an exuberant, passionate spirit, always giving and contributing his wonderful qualities of steadfast generosity, keen intelligence, quick wittedness, honesty, integrity, and loyalty.
Daniel was a brilliant leader fueled with deep compassion and love for all the lives he touched. He enjoyed encouraging and teaching the people around him. As a man of high character, it was important to him to protect and love those who were close to him. Daniel believed life must have a purpose, and this was his.
Along with his strong leadership qualities, Daniel maintained a childlike exuberance that spilled over into all aspects of his life. He brought a freshness to everything he was doing, no matter how serious his work was. His delightful, gentlemanly charm coupled with his witty, articulate intelligent nature was infectious and touched many peoples' lives who know and love him.
We love you dearly and deeply Daniel, as you have dearly and deeply loved us.
Your legacy of love, fresh passion, and exuberance for life carries on.
Daniel Joseph Christiansen faithfully departed February 22, 2019. "
A memorial service will be held at Finley Sunset Hills Mortuary, 6801 SW Sunset Highway, Portland, on March 30 at 1PM.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 24, 2019