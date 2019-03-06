Daniel Kominek



Salem - Dan was born in David City, Nebraska, August 23, 1952 to Bohumil and Florence (Burda) Kominek. The family moved to Oregon in 1958.



Dan graduated from McNary High School in 1970. He attended Portland State University on an Art scholarship and transferred to what was then Oregon Teacher's College.



He worked at Fairview Training center for 20 years, returning to college as Fairview closed.



Dan received his degree in Human Services, and worked as a Case Manager for DHS until his retirement in 2008. He served on various committees.



Dan was a member of Keizer Elks Lodge #2472 and was co-chairman for The Elks National Foundation for 2 years.



Dan was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Dennis and David. Dan leaves behind his partner/husband of 30 years, Mike Love, step sons Joshua and Joseph (Christina) Love, granddaughter Cami Mack and grandson Scout Love, sister-in-law Gail Kominek, niece Brandi (Daryl) Kominek Judd of Eugene, nephews Eric (Anacka) and Chad Kominek of Mooresville, NC as well as great-nieces and nephews.



A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at the Keizer Elks at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Willamette Valley Hospice or . Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is assisting the family. Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary