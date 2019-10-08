|
Daniel Lee Espindola
January 2nd, 1977 - September 28th, 2019
Dan passed away September 28th, 2019 after a short battle with liver disease.
Dan was born on January 2nd, 1977 to Joe and Ester Espindola. He grew up in Keizer, Oregon where he attended McNary High School. Dan excelled in sports while in high school, especially basketball. During his Junior and Senior year, he led the boys' basketball team to the state playoffs.
After high school, he attended college before entering the United States Army. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Dan worked side by side with his father for many years before going to work at T-Mobile. Through his dedication and hard work, he worked his way up the ladder to Senior Functional Analyst.
Dan loved watching and participating in all sports. He loved listening to music, playing cards, and going to the casino. He had a great sense of humor and loved making people laugh.
At the time of his passing, Dan had been living with his girlfriend, Jessica Duke and her daughter Kennedy, for over two years. The two true loves of his life were his two boys, Jacob and Jordan. He loved spending as much time as he could with his sons.
He is survived by his parents, Joe and Ester Espindola, his two sons Jacob and Jordan Espindola, former wife Kristine Espindola, his sister Sylvia Jimenez and brother Anthony Espindola.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday October 12th from 2 PM to 6 PM at Sacred Heart-St. Louis Parish 605 7th ST Gervais Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019