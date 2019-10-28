Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Salem - December 30, 1946 - October 26, 2019

Salem - Dani was the daughter of Johnny and Gertrude O'Brien. She had four sisters Joanie, Mary Ann, Annie and Patty, and one brother, Johnny. She went to Bishop Blanchet High School in Seattle. She is survived by her three sons Michael, Josh and John from her first marriage and granddaughters Kailey and Riley. She married Dan Cooper in 1979 and spent the next 38 years with him until his passing in 2017. She enjoyed her family, faith and Wednesday lunches with the girls! She passed away in her home on October 26th with family by her side on. A celebration of life will be held at the Willamette Heritage Center in the Spinning Room on November 7th from 1-3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019
