June 12, 1954 -

April 6, 2020

Dan passed away unexpectedly and will be joining his Father and Sister who preceded him in death. He will be leaving behind his Mother Fran, Daughter Nina and Son Axel (Cybelei) along with four grandchildren, Tyson, Jayden, Peyton and Avery.

He was a graduate of North Salem High School, home of the Vikings. He worked as a self employed unto mechanic and was known as Automan Dan. He loved working on cars and that's where you could find him most of the time. He loved everyone that he met and also loved doing things for others. He was a Father, Son and Brother, but a friend to all and will be missed dearly by everyone that knew him.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
