Daphne Ione Bentson
Salem - Daphne Ione Bentson was born December 22, 1924, in Veblen, South Dakota, to Carl and Esther Gilbertson. She died at Salem Hospital November 9, 2020. Daphne was predeceased by Sumner Bentson, her husband of fifty-three years. She was the loving mother of six children: Linda Bentson, Peter Bentson, Mary Bentson, John Bentson, Paul Bentson, and Mark Bentson. Daphne was the beloved grandmother of nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Growing up mainly in the Midwest, Daphne graduated with a degree in biology from Augustana College and became a medical technician. After their marriage, Daphne and Sumner ultimately settled in Salem and raised their growing family, enjoying all the Northwest offers, including hiking, camping, and cross country skiing. They were both active members of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Daphne was an avid reader, belonging to two book clubs. She enjoyed games of every kind, including bridge with two groups, pinochle, Trivial Pursuit with her family, and daily crosswords. She volunteered in many capacities, such as through her church, the Salem Public Library, and the League of Women Voters. She tirelessly arranged family outings and holidays, and will be remembered by all for her wonderful baking, knitting, sewing, patience, and love of travel and learning throughout her entire life.
A family service will be held at City View Cemetery. If you wish to make a contribution or donation, please remember The Holy Cross Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or charity of your choice
. Due to Covid, no reception will be held at this time.
