Darlene D. Zwicker
Salem - Darlene D. Zwicker was born in Salem on Nov. 11, 1935. She graduated from Salem High School. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ron R. Zwicker, their children Rona (Richard Heenk and children Kyle and Andrea), Tami (Tim Wheeler and children Derek, Jacob and Alex), Lori Albrich (daughter Kelsey), Ryan (Tawnya Zwicker and children Andrew, Katie, and Riley), and 9 great grandchildren. She enjoyed pinochle, bowling, gardening and Casino trips. She passed away at home. There will be a private Celebration of life for family members at their request. Assisting the family is Virgil T Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 7, 2019