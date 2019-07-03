Services
Salem - Darlene E. Carbaugh was born on July 5, 1937 in Bruno, Minnesota to Douglas and Golden De Rouch. She passed away June 30, 2019 in Salem, Oregon.

Darlene married Chester W. Carbaugh at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Salem on February 15, 1969. She had numerous jobs throughout her lifetime, but she especially enjoyed her time with the insurance women and retiring from the Oregon DMV in 2000.

Darlene is survived by her children; Susan (Tim) Peters, Tony (Wynona) Carbaugh, Mike (Kay) Carbaugh, and Steve (Vera) Carbaugh; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Sister Karen Rice and nephew Brian Rice.

A private family service will be held for Darlene. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 3, 2019
