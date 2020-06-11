Darlene Gay Masters
Salem - June 2, 1937 - May 26, 2020
Longtime Salem-Keizer educator, Gay Masters passed away at her home in Bossier City, LA where she had been living for the last year and half with her granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Linda and Kyle Weidner, and their children, James and Ellie.
Born in Sunnyside, WA to Aaron and Fern (Clark) Masters, she grew up in South Colby, WA. She was the youngest of two; her brother, Arol Masters preceded her in death in December 2019.
Gay earned her bachelor's degree from Central Washington State College (now CWU) while raising 2 young children and began her teaching career at North Mason High School in the county next to where she grew up and where her family had settled in Colchester, WA. A third child, Laurie, came along in 1965, and the family soon moved to Seattle where Laurie could receive special services and schooling for her deafness.
In 1971, Gay was offered a teaching position at McNary High School, so the family moved to Keizer, just three houses from her brother Arol. Gay earned her master's degree at Oregon College of Education (now WOU) and went on to serve the Salem-Keizer School District as a reading specialist and then as district coordinator for Language Arts where she oversaw curriculum development and textbook adoption, developed various district tests, and supervised the library/media programs.
During retirement, Gay loved volunteering at Salem's Center 50+, enjoying the arts, playing cards, traveling widely with friends, visiting family across the US and in Europe, as well as a drink and a good laugh.
Gay married Theron Hon, the love of her life, in 1983 and added 2 wonderful stepchildren to her family.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie Hogan (March 2011), her husband Theron Hon (October 2013), and her eldest son Robert (Bob) Terrell (May 22, 2020). She is survived by her son Gary Terrell (wife Chris), stepson Traegon Hon (wife Kelly), and stepdaughter Shana Hon. She had 12 dearly loved grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and countless friends and co-workers.
We will miss her unwavering kindness, her witty humor, blunt outspoken manner, and calm during any crisis as she would say, "Oh well, Oh well! What are we going to do about it now?"
Memories may be shared with the family at www.gatheringus.com Gay Masters. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Salem area at a future date.
Salem - June 2, 1937 - May 26, 2020
Longtime Salem-Keizer educator, Gay Masters passed away at her home in Bossier City, LA where she had been living for the last year and half with her granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Linda and Kyle Weidner, and their children, James and Ellie.
Born in Sunnyside, WA to Aaron and Fern (Clark) Masters, she grew up in South Colby, WA. She was the youngest of two; her brother, Arol Masters preceded her in death in December 2019.
Gay earned her bachelor's degree from Central Washington State College (now CWU) while raising 2 young children and began her teaching career at North Mason High School in the county next to where she grew up and where her family had settled in Colchester, WA. A third child, Laurie, came along in 1965, and the family soon moved to Seattle where Laurie could receive special services and schooling for her deafness.
In 1971, Gay was offered a teaching position at McNary High School, so the family moved to Keizer, just three houses from her brother Arol. Gay earned her master's degree at Oregon College of Education (now WOU) and went on to serve the Salem-Keizer School District as a reading specialist and then as district coordinator for Language Arts where she oversaw curriculum development and textbook adoption, developed various district tests, and supervised the library/media programs.
During retirement, Gay loved volunteering at Salem's Center 50+, enjoying the arts, playing cards, traveling widely with friends, visiting family across the US and in Europe, as well as a drink and a good laugh.
Gay married Theron Hon, the love of her life, in 1983 and added 2 wonderful stepchildren to her family.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie Hogan (March 2011), her husband Theron Hon (October 2013), and her eldest son Robert (Bob) Terrell (May 22, 2020). She is survived by her son Gary Terrell (wife Chris), stepson Traegon Hon (wife Kelly), and stepdaughter Shana Hon. She had 12 dearly loved grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and countless friends and co-workers.
We will miss her unwavering kindness, her witty humor, blunt outspoken manner, and calm during any crisis as she would say, "Oh well, Oh well! What are we going to do about it now?"
Memories may be shared with the family at www.gatheringus.com Gay Masters. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Salem area at a future date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.