Lyons - Darlene 81, passed away at her home on July 31 surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Ryder, ND and moved to Lyons in 1952. Darlene married Robert Franklin on December 15, 1956 in Lyons, he preceded her in death on February 5, 2012. She loved Christmas, gardening, scrapbooking, travelling and had a special interest in genealogy. Darlene worked on interior finishing in custom homes and served at the Salem Hospital for over twenty years helping with food services. She was a member of the Eagles Lodge and attended Santiam Chapel in Lyons. Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Bertha Schiewek; her daughter, Cindy Franklin; her brothers, Leonard & Richard Schiewek; and her sister, Christine Kilgore. Darlene is survived by her children, Rodney Franklin of Sublimity, Alan (Connie) Franklin of Lyons, Stanley Franklin of Lyons, and Tina (David) Birch of Boise, ID; brothers Bob, Ed, Ken, and Don Schiewek; sisters, Mary Benda and Kathi Donohue; seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren with one more on the way. A memorial service will be held at Santiam Chapel in Lyons on 8/8/2019 at 11am. Private interment will be in Fox Valley Cemetery, Lyons. Contributions can be made to the Santiam Heritage Foundation Brown House, where her husband was born. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 6, 2019