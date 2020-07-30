1/1
Darold Strean
1927 - 2020
Darold Strean

Keizer - Darold Milton Strean

April 17, 1927 - July 25, 2020

Darold Milton Strean of Keizer, Oregon peacefully passed away on July 25, 2020. He was born to Milton and Mary Strean in Fernwood, Oregon. He attended school in Fernwood, and also Molalla High School. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, one brother and 6 sisters.

Darold was drafted from the 11th grade into the U.S. Army in 1945 and was stationed in Garmisch, Germany, during WWII. After returning home, he married Gwendolyn Ochampaugh. They lived in the Salem/Keizer area and raised five children: David Strean (Diane), Steven Strean (Ying), Gerald Strean, Cheryl Rempel (David), and Rebecca Barker (Kent), all of Salem. He had 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Darold was a patriot, and at the end of his military career of 35 years, he retired as an E-9 Sergeant Major, serving in the Army Reserves and Army National Guard.

Darold enjoyed woodworking, reading and exploring places in Oregon and learning, together with his wife, about early Oregon pioneer history. Darold was a devoted father and was always there for his children. He spent much of his time sharing patiently his experience with each one, and was always there to lend a hand.

Darold lived the last seven years of his life with his youngest daughter, Becki and her husband Kent, and enjoyed many outings and camping trips with them.

Darold was a lifelong follower of Christ, and will be remembered for being such a wonderful role model for his children and grandchildren. He was always faithful to his church and was active in his seniors group, "PrimeTimers". Anyone who ever met or knew Darold will miss him greatly. Well done good and faithful servant. Enter in the joy of your Lord. Matthew 25:23. Due to Covid restrictions, an immediate family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Willamette Valley Hospice.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
July 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Keizer Funeral Chapel
