Darrel Luker
Dallas - Darrel Luker, age 83, of Dallas, Oregon, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Dallas. He was born in Rogers, Arkansas on January 20, 1937, the son of Herman and Aileen Luker.
Darrel was retired from the restaurant business. Over the years, Darrel owned several small restaurants across the Willamette Valley. Darrel always tried to bring a smile to others with a kind word or a joke; serving others brought him great joy. Darrel loved his family and the Lord very much. He will be greatly missed!
Darrel is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lucile Luker, two daughters Tina Jones and Kelle Stroud, son (in-law) Allan Stroud, granddaughter Kambria McQuoid, grandson Chase Jones, great grandson Asher McQuoid, and brother Joe Luker.
There will be no memorial service, per Darrel's request. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is serving the family.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020