Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Silverton, OR
1938 - 2019
Silverton - Darrell A. Kraemer was born December 11,1938 in Silverton, Oregon, son of Hugo Charles and Catherine Mary (Schaecher) Kraemer, passed away September 21, 2019, at the age of 80.

Darrell attended school in Mt. Angel and graduated from Mt. Angel Prep in 1958. On December 12, 1966, he married Elaine Rose Buhr at St. Mary Catholic Church. They have lived in Silverton for the past 52 years.

He worked as a custodian at Chemeketa Community College for 28 years, retiring in 2001. He loved music, listening to his radio, and played the guitar. He played with the Silverton yukala network (SUN) and was a member of the Silverton Artist Association.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine, nieces and nephews. Three sisters and two brothers preceded him in death.

Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Silverton. Unger Funeral Chapel assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019
