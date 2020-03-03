|
Darrell W. Wimberly
Salem - Darrell W. Wimberly, age 71, passed February 29, 2020. Darrell was the second son to Cecil (Bud) and Jean Wimberly. Born in Larned, Kansas, the family moved to Salem, Oregon when he was 16. After graduating high school from North Salem, he joined the United States Air Force in 1967 and served until 1992, for a total of 25 years. After retiring as a Master Sargent, he was hired as a diesel mechanic for the Cascade School District where he worked for seven and a half years. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Merrie. He is survived by his brothers, Dennis and Don Wimberly, sons, Bud and Dennis Wimberly, daughter Diane Umipeg, and 7 grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 12 - 4 pm, followed by a funeral service Friday, March 6, 1 pm, both at Restlawn Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors at Restlawn Memory Gardens to follow. Memories at RestlawnFH.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020