Services
Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR 97304
503 585-1373
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Wimberly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell W. Wimberly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrell W. Wimberly Obituary
Darrell W. Wimberly

Salem - Darrell W. Wimberly, age 71, passed February 29, 2020. Darrell was the second son to Cecil (Bud) and Jean Wimberly. Born in Larned, Kansas, the family moved to Salem, Oregon when he was 16. After graduating high school from North Salem, he joined the United States Air Force in 1967 and served until 1992, for a total of 25 years. After retiring as a Master Sargent, he was hired as a diesel mechanic for the Cascade School District where he worked for seven and a half years. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Merrie. He is survived by his brothers, Dennis and Don Wimberly, sons, Bud and Dennis Wimberly, daughter Diane Umipeg, and 7 grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 12 - 4 pm, followed by a funeral service Friday, March 6, 1 pm, both at Restlawn Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors at Restlawn Memory Gardens to follow. Memories at RestlawnFH.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
Download Now