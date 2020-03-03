|
|
Darren Edwin Evenson
North Plains - August 18, 1966- February 26, 2020
Darren Evenson was born in Salem, Ore., August 18, 1966 to Darrell and Judy (Collins) Evenson who preceded him in death. He passed away at the age of 53, Feb. 26, 2020.
Darren graduated from Sprague High School in Salem, Ore., in 1985 and began working in the masonry industry for Davidson's Masonry, and then Bratton Masonry. After an early retirement his focus turned to raising his daughters.Darren enjoyed all things outdoors including hunting, fishing, and camping, and sharing those adventures with his children.
He will be missed but never forgotten by all that knew and loved him.
Darren is survived by his daughters Devon and Ella; his brother Davis (wife Tracie) of Salem; niece and nephews Caitlin, Colby and Carson of Salem.He was preceded in death by his brother Deven Evenson.
A celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., March 15, 2020, at Metropolis Marketplace, 347 N Front St, Woodburn, OR 97071.
A complete obituary and guestbook is at dvfuneralhome.com
Services provided by Duyck & VanDeHey Funeral Homes 503-357-8749
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020