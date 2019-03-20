Darwin Doss, FAIA



Salem - Darwin Doss was born in Pocatello, Idaho to Dewey Virgil Doss and Florence Stewart Doss February 26, 1941. He played football while attending the University of Idaho, graduating in 1965 with a Bachelor of Architecture degree. Doss married his childhood sweetheart, Beth, in 1961 while they were both students at the University of Idaho; they were the parents of two children.



He started his architectural career in Salem, Oregon at the firm of Payne & Settecase Architects and retired as a partner from this same firm, then established as Architects Four. While in active practice he enjoyed a long relationship with the Salem Keizer School District of more than 35 years and served the Oregon State Capitol building for over 25 years.



The keystone of his architectural practice was his service to the profession and the community. Doss served the American Institute of Architects locally and state-wide in all elective positions of each organization and numerous committee positions. He was the Chairman and first President in the chartering of the Capital Chapter of the Construction Specifications Institute in Salem. Her also provided leadership to his profession through his 11 years on the Oregon Board of Architect Examiners, 10 years on the National Architectural Licensing Examination Writers Committee, 5 years on the Examination Grading Committee and 10 years serving on the Intern Development Program both in Oregon and nationally. He was recognized by the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards by his appointment to the 5-member committee to work with the People's Republic of China to develop a National examination similar to that in the United States. He was recognized for his service by the American institute of Architects when he was elevated to The College of Fellows in 1997.



Doss retired from Architects Four in 2000 and maintained a small private practice until 2008. Following retirement he and Beth traveled extensively. Much of their travel was by RV in the western United States. He enjoyed doing contemporary relief wood carvings and maintaining his gardens.



He is survived by his wife, Beth; son Michael Doss (Jane); and grandson, Conall Doss. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly Sue Doss.



A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 22 at Belcrest Memorial Cemetery followed by a reception at St. Paul's Episcopal Church which will start at approximately 2:00 p.m., 1444 Liberty Street SE, Salem, OR 97302. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.



Donations in Darwin's memory may be made to: St Paul's Woodcutters, c/o St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1444 Liberty Street SE Salem, OR 97302. Or, St. Paul's Music Guild, c/o St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1444 Liberty Street SE, Salem, OR 97302. Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary