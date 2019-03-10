Services
Farnstrom Mortuary
410 Monmouth St
Independence, OR 97351
(503) 838-1414
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
PCL
480 E Main St
Monmouth, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daryl Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daryl Gene Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daryl Gene Jones Obituary
Daryl Gene Jones

Dallas - Daryl Gene Jones, 88, passed away February 6th at the Dallas Retirement Village. He was born in Mission State Park at the family home, the son of Samuel Paul Jones and Blanche Evans. He was a life long resident of Oregon. Daryl was preceded in death by his wife Rita, son Maurice and daughter Rebecca. He is survived by his children Daniel, Jack, Jan, Cory, Ginger and Kim and 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Daryl enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and any activity that involved his family and friends. Daryl had a ready smile, a strong work ethic and never turned away from anyone in need. It is in his honor that the family asks that in lieu of flowers or donations that you perform a random act of kindness.

A celebration of life will be Sat, Mar. 16, 11 am at PCL, 480 E Main St, Monmouth, Oregon. Share at FarnstromMortuary.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now