|
|
Daryl Gene Jones
Dallas - Daryl Gene Jones, 88, passed away February 6th at the Dallas Retirement Village. He was born in Mission State Park at the family home, the son of Samuel Paul Jones and Blanche Evans. He was a life long resident of Oregon. Daryl was preceded in death by his wife Rita, son Maurice and daughter Rebecca. He is survived by his children Daniel, Jack, Jan, Cory, Ginger and Kim and 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Daryl enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and any activity that involved his family and friends. Daryl had a ready smile, a strong work ethic and never turned away from anyone in need. It is in his honor that the family asks that in lieu of flowers or donations that you perform a random act of kindness.
A celebration of life will be Sat, Mar. 16, 11 am at PCL, 480 E Main St, Monmouth, Oregon. Share at FarnstromMortuary.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 10, 2019