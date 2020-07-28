DaVetta Ruth Paynter



DaVetta, 78, was born on June 27, 1942 to David and Ruth Marrison in Woodword, OK. She fought a very courageous battle against cancer for over 5-1/2 years and passed away, with family by her side, on July 25, 2020. She moved to Oregon as a child, having lived in both Keizer and Salem. She lived the last 50 years in Salem. She married Elvin Paynter on July 23, 1959. They had just celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. She and Elvin had 3 children together, Leanne, Gary & Dennis. She started working for the State of Oregon in the 70's and was working as a personnel analyst with the Oregon Youth Authority when she retired in 1997. Her hobbies included traveling, Friday night dinners out with family, watching baseball, playing bingo, camping and spending time with her family. She enjoyed painting and was very good at it. Many of her professional looking creations are hanging on the walls of her and Elvin's home. She and Elvin enjoyed living at their home in Yuma, AZ during the first 4-5 months of the year. She was proceeded in death by her parents, two half-sisters whom were both named Edith, and her half-sister Wanda. She was also proceeded in death by her half-brothers, Wayne, Denver and Darreld. She is survived by her husband, Elvin, her daughter Leanne D. Martin and her husband Jonny of Salem, son Gary Paynter and his wife, Vicki of Keizer and son, Dennis Paynter and his wife Kasie of Keizer. She is also survived by grandsons Ryan Paynter and Justin Martin, both of Salem, Greyson Paynter of Meridian, ID, and step-grandson, Bryce Corbin of Keizer. She is survived by step-granddaughter Lindsey Burmeister and her husband AJ of San Diego, CA and their three children, David, Adam and Matthew. She is survived by half-sister, June Taylor of Oklahoma and sister, Lois Adams of Fort Collins, CO. We would like to thank Salem Health for the excellent care and compassion they provided to our mother and wife. With a special thank you going to her nurse, Austin. A private graveside service will take place at Belcrest Memorial Park on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Arrangements are being made by Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors. We loved you so much mom and will miss you forever. Always remember that Love Never Dies.









