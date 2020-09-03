David A Janke



Keizer - David Janke was born on September 2, 1955 in Longbeach, California. David was born to Mertin and Patricia Janke and attended school in Orange County, California. David married Debra Erickson on April 29, 1978. Their son was born in 1979 and their daughter was born in 1981. The family moved to Salem, Oregon in October 1981. David worked as an auto mechanic at several repair centers for 11 years and then at the Oregon DMV for 18 years. David loved to barbeque and camp with his friends and family. His favorite places to camp were along the Oregon and California beaches. He was an active member of the Salem First Church of the Nazarene. David passed, surrounded by family, on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mertin and Patricia Janke and brothers Jeff Janke and Kevin Janke. He is survived by his wife, Debra; sister Sandy; children Mark and Erica; and four grandchildren Lillian, Aidan, Oz, and Ireland. A small service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020.









