1/1
David A. Janke
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David A Janke

Keizer - David Janke was born on September 2, 1955 in Longbeach, California. David was born to Mertin and Patricia Janke and attended school in Orange County, California. David married Debra Erickson on April 29, 1978. Their son was born in 1979 and their daughter was born in 1981. The family moved to Salem, Oregon in October 1981. David worked as an auto mechanic at several repair centers for 11 years and then at the Oregon DMV for 18 years. David loved to barbeque and camp with his friends and family. His favorite places to camp were along the Oregon and California beaches. He was an active member of the Salem First Church of the Nazarene. David passed, surrounded by family, on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mertin and Patricia Janke and brothers Jeff Janke and Kevin Janke. He is survived by his wife, Debra; sister Sandy; children Mark and Erica; and four grandchildren Lillian, Aidan, Oz, and Ireland. A small service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keizer Funeral Chapel
4365 River Road North
Keizer, OR 97303
(503) 393-7037
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keizer Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Keizer Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved