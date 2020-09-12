1/1
David Alan Cleveland
David Alan Cleveland

Born on January 29, 1947, David passed away September 11, 2020, following a lengthy period of declining health. His parents, Melvin H. and Nina Rae Cleveland, are both deceased. He is survived by his sister Nancy Crockett (Ken) and nephew Aaron Crockett (Alison). David, a Salem native, graduated from North Salem High School in 1965, and from the University of Oregon's School of Community Service and Public Affairs in 1970. David worked varied jobs before starting his long career with the Oregon Employment Division.

Known to many as a charming gentleman with good taste, David was also generous, kind and thoughtful, and always ready for a conversation and a sip of wine or whiskey. He was a connoisseur of books and his extensive library covered such topics as philosophy, metaphysics, and religion. He thoroughly enjoyed travel, highlights of which were a trip through Europe with a backpack and a Eurail pass, and more recent trips to Cambodia.

A memorial gathering in his honor for family and friends will be scheduled as circumstances allow. Contact Nancy Crockett or Chuck Sacchi for additional information.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 20, 2020.
