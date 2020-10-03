David Allan Ferrin



Salem - David (Dave), age 68, died at Salem Hospital on Sunday, September 27th, after fighting a four-month battle with cancer. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Ferrin, son Brad Ferrin (Ann Heuberger Ferrin), daughter Lindsay Ferrin, and two granddaughters, Jules (5), and Greta (3).



Dave was born in Minneapolis-Saint Paul on March 16th, 1952, and soon after his family moved to Salem. He grew up with his father Allan, Mother Elizabeth, and four siblings (Judi, Tim, Tom, and Mark). His mother passed away far too early in 1972, and his father passed on Mother's Day of 1997.



Dave graduated from South Salem High School in 1970. He was on the basketball team, and was recently inducted into the South Salem Hall of Fame. He went on to attend Pacific Lutheran University, where he participated on the Diving team. After college, he often spent time with friends playing city league softball. He loved telling stories about this time, and it was something he never forgot.



In 1975, he married his wife Mary Jane Ferrin (Etzel). Together with Mary Jane, Dave provided an incredible life for their two children, attending all his children's activities and events, and watching them grow into successful adults. He and Mary Jane celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary this past September.



Dave spent his 40-year career working in the insurance industry at the family company, Scellars, Etzel, and Rising, before retiring in 2013. Additionally, he spent 30 years refereeing basketball, which was one of his passions. He first started at the high school level and worked his way up to some of the highest levels of college basketball in the West Coast Conference. His highlight game was a 1997 National Invitational Tournament (NIT) game between Nebraska and Nevada in Reno, NV.



Dave always put his focus on family and friends. He cherished family gatherings, whatever the occasion. He loved spending time at the family cabin at Black Butte Ranch, and winter months in Palm Springs and Hawaii. Dave was an avid lover of sports and a longtime season ticket holder of the Oregon Ducks football team. He looked forward each year to spending his Saturdays at Autzen Stadium, tailgating with family and great friends. An eternal optimist, Dave never worried very much (except about the stock market), and he always tried to help others be positive. His fun-loving nature, engaging presence, and warm personality always brought a smile to your face. We will continue to live our lives for his legacy, and we know he is watching over us.



No service will be held at this time. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. We hope to have a celebration of life in 2021.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store