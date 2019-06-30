|
|
David B. Almendinger
- - Dave Almendinger, 71, Salem, died June 18, 2019 from cancer. He was born to Loren and Audrey (Critchfield) Almendinger on Nov. 12, 1947 in Deer Lodge, MT. He was raised on a ranch in the little town of Avon, MT, and his heart was always still there.
Dave worked on ranches and in the phosphate mine throughout his young years. Then he was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving from 1968 until 1970. He was an M14 expert, field radio mechanic and served as a Colonel's sedan driver in Germany.
After discharge, Dave hit the road, ending in Albany, OR where he met and married Linda Clegg in 1970. They settled there for five years and then ventured back to Montana, living in both Avon and Helena. Dave worked in the construction industry during those years. 1980 brought them back to Oregon, settling in Keizer, after Dave suffered a fall from a building he was working on. He worked various jobs, including realtor, before starting his own commercial construction company, Landmark Pacific Inc. in 1988.
Dave enjoyed visiting with friends, collecting antique toys, restoring classic cars, and was a passionate patriot about politics.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard. Survivors include his wife Linda and son Matthew (Matty); sisters Marjorie (and Jack) Kent and Gayle (and John) Thomas, all of Ennis, MT; Kaye (and Jack) Brazill of Arlee, MT; and brother Dennis of Avon, MT. Dave also was an uncle to many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A memorial service will be held July 20, 4:00 at Northgate Wesleyan Church, 2405 Carleton Way NE Salem, OR 97301.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 30, 2019