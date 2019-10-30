Services
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center
287 SW Washington St
Dallas, OR 97338
David Emery Riggs

David Emery Riggs

Salem - DAVID EMERY RIGGS, 64, a resident of Monmouth and formerly of Salem died Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He was born on May 19, 1955 in Dallas the son of Lewis Leo and Doris Jane LaRose Riggs. He lived for a short time in Grand Ronde but did most of his growing up in the Salem area. He graduated from North Salem High School. He worked for the Spirit Mountain Casino as a buffet attendant and also as a slot machine attendant. He enjoyed keeping a journal, writing stories, reading and collecting record albums.

He is survived by three sisters Louise Coulson of Grand Ronde, Georgene Gray of Salem and Una Birchum of Salem along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother and three sisters.

A memorial service will begin at 11:00am Monday, November 4th in the Grand Ronde Cemetery Sanctuary Building. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
