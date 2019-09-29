|
David G. Hoyt
Salem - David G. Hoyt, 88, passed away on June 17, 2019. He was born August 5, 1930 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, oldest of two children to Harry and Clara Hoyt. He was raised in Cedar Rapids where he attended high school and graduated from Coe College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1952. David then joined the Air Force where he served his country for two years as First Lieutenant from 1952 until 1954 while stationed in New York.
In September 1954 he went to work for State Farm Insurance, originally in Berkeley, CA, until transferring to the new regional office in Salem, OR in 1957. David continued to work for State Farm until 1993, retiring after 38 years of service as Underwriting Operations Supervisor. David was an avid collector of antiquities, a Civil War enthusiast, great artist and master carpenter. For the last nine years he resided at Hidden Lakes Retirement Community in Salem.
David is survived by his children: Mike (DeAnne) Hoyt, Geri (Jeff) Jarvis and Jackie (Geoff Fox) Hoyt; grandchildren: Emily Tiller and Maxwell Hoyt; and sister, Virginia Peaslee.
He was laid to rest with family at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Arrangements with Howell, Edwards Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Hoyt family at www.hed-fh.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 29, 2019