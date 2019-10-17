Services
David J. Bender Obituary
David J. Bender

Scio - David passed away in his home with family on October 12. David married his wife Marian in Jordan in 1954, in Jordan and was a long time Scio resident. He graduated from Scio High School. He was a member of Our Lady of the Lourdes church and belonged to the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed woodworking, feeding the deer, reading, visiting with friends, and traveling to Reno and Spirit Mountain Casino. David is survived by his wife Marian, five children; David Bender of Stayton, Greg Bender of Marion, Montana, Deb Skiles (Brian) of Salem, Mother Aimee Marie "Beckie" of Santa Barbara, CA., and Carolyn Sunderman (Dale) of Stayton; Nine grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. David was predeceased by his parents Gus and Kate; brothers Bill, Bernard, Don and Eustace; and sisters Janet and Betty. Rosary will be held Tuesday the 22nd, 7:00pm at Our Lady of the Lourdes. Services will be held Wednesday the 23rd, 11:00 at our Lady of the Lourdes. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Monastery of poor clares , 215 E. Los Olivos, Santa Barbara, CA. 93105. Willamette Valley Hospice, 1015 3rd St. NE, Salem, OR. 97304. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
