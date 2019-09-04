|
Stayton - David, 74, was born on December 10, 1944 in Hartford, CT and died from complications of heart and renal failure on August 24, 2019 in Stayton. His last day was spent peacefully in his home surrounded by his beloved family and special friends. David was born and raised in Plainville, CT. He served in the US Marine Corp from 1962-1966. He married Melissa "Missy" Deutsch on April 5, 1969 in Brewster, NY. In 1980 he felt a call from The Lord to move his family to Oregon. David and Missy completely restored a beautiful 1890s home set on five acres on Ridge Drive in Scio. They raised their family and resided in this home for 24 years before moving to Stayton. David worked as a dedicated electrician for the State of Oregon, ODOT, for 25 years and simultaneously owned and operated Sundown Electric. David loved traveling, taking long country drives with his wife, spending time with family and friends, attending any activities his grandchildren were involved in, playing the lottery, and cheering for the New England Patriots. He loved old cars and could easily identify any car manufactured during the 1950s and 1960s. David leaves behind the love of his life, his wife, Missy of Stayton; grown children, Lisa (Rod) Poppleton of Beaverton, Marci (Durrel) Jordan of Stayton, and Don (Tracy) Sturgeon of Shaw; seven grandchildren; his twin brother, Frank Sturgeon of Bristol, CT; and his sister, Helen Jordan of Hendersonville, NC. He was preceded in death by parents Peter and Harriet Sturgeon; brothers, Art and Donny; and sisters, Penny and Ruth. A memorial service will be on Monday, September 9, 11:00 am at Mountain View Wesleyan Church in Aumsville where he was a member. A graveside service with military honors rendered will be held Monday, September 9, 2:00 pm at Belcrest Memorial Park in Salem. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to OHSU Knight Cancer Institute, Boys and Girls Club of Salem, or Semper Fi Fund. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
